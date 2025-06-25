 Top
Srilakshmi Seeks Time to File Rejoinder to CBI Affidavit on Obulapuram

Telangana
Vujjini Vamshidhar
25 Jun 2025 11:55 PM IST

Last week, the CBI filed its counter-affidavit opposing her discharge application, noting prima facie evidence of her involvement in the alleged misuse of office

Srilakshmi Yerra, the sixth accused in the Obulapuram Mining case, has a petition pending before the High Court seeking to have her name removed, following the Supreme Court’s remand. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Srilakshmi Yerra on Wednesday asked the Telangana High Court for additional time to file a rejoinder to the CBI’s counter-affidavit in the Obulapuram Mining case. Yerra, the sixth accused in the case, has a petition pending before the High Court seeking to have her name removed, following the Supreme Court’s remand.

Last week, the CBI filed its counter-affidavit opposing her discharge application, noting prima facie evidence of her involvement in the alleged misuse of office.

On Wednesday, her counsel requested permission to file a rejoinder, and the court granted the extension, ordering her to submit it by July 1 and warning that no further time would be allowed.

