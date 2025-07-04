Srilakshmi Seeks Discharge In OMC Case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Telangana High Court on Thursday that it is preparing to file appeals challenging the recent judgment of the CBI Court acquitting former mining minister P. Sabitha Indira Reddy and former mining secretary B. Kripanandam in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal mining case.

CBI counsel Srinivas Kapatia informed the same to the High Court during arguments in a criminal revision petition filed by senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi, another accused in the case. When Srilakshmi’s counsel argued that she should be discharged from the case—since the CBI Court had already acquitted Sabitha Indira Reddy and Kripanandam—the CBI counsel clarified that the agency was going to file appeals against those acquittals.Srilakshmi is the sixth accused in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the illegal mining by OMC, which involved excavation valued at over `885 crore. She was initially discharged from the case by the Telangana High Court in November 2022. However, the Supreme Court later set aside that order and remanded the matter back to the High Court for a fresh hearing on the discharge petition.Justice K. Lakshman is currently hearing Srilakshmi’s revision petition. The High Court is conducting regular hearings, as the Supreme Court directed that the matter be decided within three months.Senior counsel Kondam Viveka Reddy, appearing for Srilakshmi, argued that before his client took charge of the concerned department, all procedures relating to the grant of lease to OMC—including the provisional lease—had already been completed. He added that both the state and central governments had approved the process, which had been underway for a year and a half prior to Srilakshmi assuming office. The case was adjourned to July 10.