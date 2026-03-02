 Top
Srijana Reviews Sanitation Works, Waste Management Practices in Cyberabad

2 March 2026 12:21 PM IST

The Commissioner reviewed ongoing sanitation works, waste management practices, and maintenance of roads

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Srijana on Monday conducted an inspection at various locations in Patancheru Circle. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Srijana on Monday conducted an inspection at various locations in Patancheru Circle including the Patancheru dumping yard.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed ongoing sanitation works, waste management practices, and maintenance of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads. The Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) area was also inspected, and directions were issued to impose penalties for non-compliance.

Necessary instructions were given for improvement of sanitation standards, proper waste processing, and maintenance of the dumping yard in accordance with prescribed guidelines. The inspection was carried along with senior officials and Group-I trainee officers as part of field exposure.


