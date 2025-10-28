Srihari Launches FMD Vaccination Drive in Bhupalpally

Warangal: Timely inoculation against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) is crucial for improving livestock immunity and securing farmers’ livelihoods, said animal husbandry minister Vakiti Srihari after launching a vaccination drive in Regonda mandal on Tuesday.

The minister, accompanied by Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, inaugurated the National Animal Disease Control Programme and FMD vaccination camp at the mandal headquarters in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Srihari urged farmers to ensure all cattle are vaccinated, noting that diseases like FMD can severely affect milk production and, consequently, farmers’ incomes. He highlighted the state’s progress, revealing that 54 lakh doses have been administered to 3.24 crore cattle so far.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eradicate FMD permanently, despite financial challenges. “Our administration is committed to the welfare of farmers and livestock,” he said, citing the ongoing caste census aimed at uplifting weaker sections.

Srihari also announced investments of `123 crore in the Fisheries Department, including `95 crore for fish farming and `28 crore for prawn cultivation. Fish farming is being promoted in 26,000 tanks across the state with a 100 per cent subsidy.

The minister approved MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao’s requests for a sports stadium for Bhupalpally and two new veterinary hospitals.

Earlier, MLA Satyanarayana Rao stressed that a strong livestock base is vital for agricultural prosperity and economic stability. He urged farmers to provide quality fodder and ensure mandatory FMD vaccination for pregnant cattle.

District collector Rahul Sharma, DCC president Aitha Prakash Reddy, and State Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar were present at the event.