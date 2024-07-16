Sridhar Slams Officials for Failing to Protect Government Land

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu expressed anger at officials over their lethargy in protecting crores of worth of government land in the state, particularly in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts

The minister wrote a letter to the officials, asking them to be vigilant in protecting government land, following a complaint given by Sattupally MLA Dr Matta Ragamayi. The minister warned that stringent action would be initiated against officers who fail to protect government land.

He pointed out that most of the 105.11 acres of land under the HUDA control and another 75 acres of land of TGIIC in Khanamet revenue division limits were encroached on. Another 100 acres of land in Miyapur village in Serilingampally mandal was being encroached upon.

Sridhar Babu said that ten well-known universities in the world had come forward to set up skill development centres in Telangana at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Sridhar Babu met with the representatives of the International Startup Foundation (ISF), which works as Hyderabad main centre in 25 countries and Texas based Startup Runway at his chambers in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The two institutions have a memorandum of understanding with well-known universities like the University of Texas in US and London Business School in the UK. The representatives from these universities will take part in a convention by the International Startup Foundation in Hyderabad during September 26 to 28.

He said that a delegation of Texas Richardson City and Frisco City led by ISF chairman Dr JA Chowdhary and director V Seshadri met him and showed interest to jointly start their activity in the proposed `Artificial Intelligence City’ to be set up by the Telangana government in the city.

These representatives will act as coordinators to get investments from the USA and UK in the `AI City’. They will also help in getting marketing facilities for the startup companies from Telangana in the USA, he said.

The representatives from Frisco City, Richarson City, Startup Runway founder Mahesh Nadyala, COO Ravindra Reddy, Chinmaya Das, Jyotsna Kondapuli. Archana Chindam and G Venu Madhav from ISF were among the delegation which met the minister on Tuesday.