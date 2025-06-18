Sridhar Rao’s Henchmen Attack FCI Society’s Plot Owners

Hyderabad: The members of the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society were allegedly attacked by Sandhya Convention's owner, S. Sridhar Rao's henchmen, on Tuesday. While HYDRAA authorities were demarcating the roads in the layout, some men, allegedly Sridhar Rao's henchmen, attacked the plot owners with knives and bats.

According to the Gachibowli police, the brother of one of the plot owners complained against Venkatesh and others who attacked them. The police also stated that the accused was absconding and that they are investigating the matter.

Reacting to the incident, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said, “The assault did not happen in the presence of HYDRAA officers, and it happened outside the layout.”

The housing society, which was established in 1980, has 162 plots in a 20-acre layout. Sridhar Rao, according to HYDRAA, erased the pre-existing layouts, encroached upon the land and plots and undertook illegal constructions.

On May 6, HYDRAA demolished the illegal structures on the FCI housing society land.

The illegal structures included Sandhya Conventions’ mini convention hall, a G+2 iron shed structure, 10 restrooms, kitchen structures, iron fencing around the encroached land and archways, all of which were razed to the ground by HYDRAA.

The agency said it had received multiple complaints against Sridhar Rao from numerous victims from across the globe, with plot owners complaining that they were attacked, and some even dying by suicides.

HYDRAA said some complainants alleged that Sridhar Rao was not allowing them to go into their layouts, while others complained that he is getting development agreements signed without their involvement and is raising illegal structures. Many people shared videos and emails from around the world and filed complaints to HYDRAA against Sridhar Rao.

A woman from Delhi filed a complaint to HYDRAA online, stating that her husband died by suicide after Sridhar Rao and his henchmen claimed that the plot that her husband purchased does not exist. She further informed HYDRAA officials that she will come to Hyderabad and file a complaint directly.