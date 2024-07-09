Sridhar is new South Central Railway CPRO

Hyderabad: A. Sridhar has taken charge as Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway (SCR), at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Sridhar belongs to the 2011 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Prior to the new assignment, he was serving as deputy general manager in the same zone.

He succeeds Ch. Rakesh, who has joined as deputy chief vigilance officer (traffic & RPF).

Sridhar holds an MA degree from Osmania University. He started his career with Indian Railways as area officer at Bhadrachalam, Secunderabad division.

He went on to hold various posts such as area officer at Ramagundam, divisional commercial manager in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, divisional operations manager in Secunderabad division, senior divisional commercial manager in Hyderabad division, senior divisional operations manager in Nanded division and deputy chief operations manager (planning and FOIS) in the SCR.

He is the recipient of General Manager’s Award 2022 for outstanding performance in officer’s category.