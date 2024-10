Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu condoled the death of 1979 batch IAS officer Chandana Khan by recalling her services as a distinguished officer with an extraordinary vision and dedication. He said her tireless efforts for the promotion of tourism will be remembered. Sridhar Babu visited Chandana Khan’s residence in Prashasannagar on hearing about her demise and expressed condolences to her grieving family.