Sridhar Babu Urges Voters Not To Be Misled By Opposition

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Wednesday reiterated that the Congress government would fulfil every assurance made to the people before the elections and appealed to citizens not to be swayed by what he described as “misleading and anxiety-driven narratives” of the Opposition.

Campaigning in support of Congress candidate Navin Yadav for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Sridhar Babu addressed several public meetings and interacted with residents during door-to-door visits in Ellareddyguda, Kamalapuri Colony, Imanguda, Jayaprakash Nagar, Tawakkal Nagar, Ali Nagar and neighbouring areas.

He urged voters to ensure a decisive and overwhelming victory for the Congress, stating that inclusive welfare and development remain at the core of the government’s agenda. “Only Congress has consistently worked for all sections of society. We are ensuring that benefits of government initiatives reach every household,” he said.

Criticising the BRS leadership, he said those who had “ignored unemployed youth for nine years” were now “shedding crocodile tears” ahead of the by-election. “Our welfare schemes and development programmes have positively impacted lakhs of families across Telangana. Unable to accept this change, leaders of the BRS and BJP have resorted to false propaganda and baseless accusations,” he stated.

He appealed to residents of Jubilee Hills to stand with a “people-centric government that is progressing on the twin pillars of welfare and development.”