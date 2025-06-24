Sridhar Babu Urges IFCCI To Explore Opportunities In Future City Project

Hyderabad: IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, on Tuesday emphasized the importance of deepening Indo-French collaborations during a high-level roundtable organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat here.

The roundtable brought together senior officials from Telangana government and a delegation of leading French business representatives to discuss investment opportunities in sectors such as engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and manufacturing.

Sridhar Babu urged IFCCI and its member companies to actively explore opportunities in Telangana’s prestigious Future City project - an upcoming 30,000-acre global innovation hub being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He highlighted that the project was aligned with the vision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to position Telangana as a world leader in innovation, sustainability, and advanced infrastructure.

“Telangana has emerged as a preferred investment destination, attracting over Rs.3 lakh crore in investments in the past 18 months,” the Minister stated. “Last year alone, Hyderabad welcomed 70 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a reflection of the State’s pro-business policies and governance model.”

The Minister further noted that Telangana is integrating Artificial Intelligence into its TG-iPASS industrial approval system to enhance transparency and speed in clearances.

Several prominent French companies, including Sanofi, Monin, Safran, Capgemini, Dassault, Teleperformance, and Opella Healthcare, have already established a strong presence in Telangana across sectors like aerospace, IT, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Sridhar Babu encouraged French businesses to explore emerging sectors such as clean energy and green mobility, smart healthcare and digital governance, future-ready education, sustainable manufacturing, and agri-innovation and emerging technologies

“Our collaboration with French enterprises goes beyond investments - it is about co-creating a sustainable and technology-driven future,” he said.

The French delegation included senior representatives from Monin India, Opella Healthcare, Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, Sanofi India, Teleperformance, Ziegler Aerospace, and Var Electrochem Pvt. Ltd., among others.

The State government reiterated its full commitment to strengthening Indo-French economic partnerships and facilitating seamless investments.