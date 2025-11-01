Sridhar Babu Urges CSR Support For Rain-Hit Families

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has appealed to the corporate and industrial sectors to extend support to families affected by Cyclone Montha and the recent heavy rains. In letters addressed to several companies, he urged them to organise relief and rehabilitation camps, particularly in Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts, through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Sridhar Babu stressed the urgent need for essential supplies, medicines, and medical assistance for people and farmers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted. Standing crops were destroyed, while harvested paddy and maize stocks were damaged during transit and storage due to rainwater.

While noting that the government is actively undertaking relief operations, the Minister said additional assistance from private and corporate entities would hasten recovery efforts and help families rebuild their lives with dignity.