Sridhar Babu Unveils Next Wave of Growth for Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday unveiled a major expansion of Genome Valley’s innovation ecosystem with the inauguration of the Telangana Biopharma Hub, India’s first single-use bioprocess design and scale-up facility, marking a transformative step in advancing the country’s biologics and next-generation therapeutics capabilities.

While Telangana has a deep scientific talent pool and a strong track record in vaccines and biosimilars, access to affordable and predictable scale-up infrastructure has been a long-standing bottleneck. The Biopharma Hub addresses this need by providing end-to-end process development and pilot-scale validation, enabling both start-ups and established companies to reduce capital investment and accelerate development timelines.

For the State, it reinforces the long-term vision of positioning Genome Valley as a world-class centre for R&D-led biotech innovation and advancing India’s biologics and next-generation therapeutics capabilities.

Biopharma Hub, conceptualised by Telangana government through Telangana Lifesciences in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), is being built on a two acre campus at Genome Valley.

At its core, the hub features a state-of-the-art single-use bioprocess development and scale-up facility, with bioreactors up to 500L, advanced upstream and downstream systems, and a dedicated analytical suite.

Developed in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Fortune 500 global leader, this Bioprocess Design Centre positions Telangana at the forefront of GLP- and GMP-grade biomolecule development for India and the world in advancing next-generation capabilities essential for India’s growing biologics pipeline. Supporting this infrastructure, B-Hub houses 150,000 sq. ft. of plug-and-play R&D labs, configurable innovation suites, shared analytical spaces equipped with advanced analytical systems, and dedicated bioprocess training labs, offering a fully integrated ecosystem for end-to-end biopharma development.

The occasion also commemorated 25 years of Genome Valley, with Sridhar Babu unveiling a new Genome Valley logo that signifies the cluster’s transformation into a leading global centre for research-driven biotech innovation. The Minister further revealed the design for a landmark gateway structure to be built at the entry of Genome Valley along the State Highway, reinforcing the cluster’s identity and global positioning.

To support the cluster’s next phase of expansion, the Minister announced Rs. 200 crore worth of infrastructure upgrades to be undertaken by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure and Investment Corporation (TGIIC). These include road widening, new greenfield roads, power augmentation, landscaping and streetscaping improvements, and other critical upgrades that enhance connectivity, utility reliability, and overall quality of life within the cluster.

The State, through an innovative PPP model, has enabled investment of Rs.150 crore in core infrastructure, while Thermo Fisher has contributed Rs.90 crore towards the Bioprocess Design Centre and its co-located Customer Experience Centre within Genome Valley. The Biopharma Hub is expected to attract an additional Rs. 500 crore in private investment from tenant companies and create over 500 high-quality jobs.