Sridhar Babu Undertakes Surprise Journey in Metro to Know Commuters’ Perspective

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday undertook a surprise journey in the Hyderabad Metro to personally experience the city commuters’ perspective.

Like a regular passenger, he purchased a ticket and travelled from Nagole in the East to Raidurg in the IT Corridor on the Western side. During the journey, he interacted with commuters on metro services, amenities, station safety, traffic challenges, and overall public transport experiences.

He assured passengers that the State government was committed to providing faster, safer, and more efficient transport facilities to the public. The Minister explained the State government’s initiatives for strengthening urban public transport, including Metro Phase–2 expansion, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and upcoming future mobility plans. He also welcomed suggestions and feedback from the passengers.

Emphasising that this is a people’s government, he stated that just as it accepts appreciation, it is equally open to criticism. He urged citizens to support the government’s efforts and actively participate in building a progressive Telangana for future generations