Sridhar Babu Slams BRS MLCs for Protesting in Council

Hyderabad: “Every member of the Legislative Council holds the responsibility to cooperate with the Chairman in ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings. Attempting to dictate the Chair is wholly inappropriate and unacceptable,” said Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

In a strong counter to the BRC MLCs remarks in Council, he said the undemocratic conduct of the BRS members is deeply regrettable. “Let me remind you — the people are watching every action in this House very closely,” he said.

“This is the Council of Elders, a forum that demands maturity and responsibility. Disrupting proceedings for narrow political interests does not befit this august House. Let me assure you — our government is fully prepared to answer every question transparently,” Sridhar Babu said.

He said the State government has already announced a CBCID inquiry into the mining irregularities since 2014. Despite this, it is highly unfortunate that BRS members are attempting to politicize the issue in the Council under the pretext of a House Committee.

Between 2014 and 2018, the then BRS government constituted three House Committees on similar issues. However, they failed to convene meetings properly and did not place any reports in the public domain.

“It is indeed ironic and unfortunate that a party which ruled the State for ten years now claims to have no faith in the CID,” he added.