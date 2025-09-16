Sridhar Babu Seeks Additional PSK in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday urged the Union government to establish another Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Hyderabad to meet the growing demand from citizens.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new Rayadurgam Passport Seva Kendra. The Minister said Hyderabad is expanding rapidly in all directions, and with the city’s population steadily rising, there is a pressing need for enhanced public service infrastructure, particularly in the passport segment.

“Across the country, more than one crore people apply for fresh passports every year, and Telangana accounts for nearly 11 lakh of these applications,” he noted. While applicants earlier had to wait several months for issuance, the Minister said the Telangana police now complete verification within three days, making the State a model for others.

He further underlined that the State government was committed to leveraging technology to provide transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly services. The newly launched Rayadurgam centre, he added, would be especially beneficial to IT professionals and students.

The event was attended by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC P Mahender Reddy, MLA Arikapudi Gandhi, Secunderabad RPO Snehaja, and other dignitaries.