Sridhar Babu Reviews Arrangements for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Future City on Tuesday.

A special high-level meeting was conducted at the summit venue with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from various departments, during which clear directions were issued to officials. The Minister personally inspected the on-ground arrangements and provided guidance, suggestions and inputs to the concerned officials.

Officials were instructed to complete all works by December 5 and conduct a full-scale dry run the next day. Instructions were given to ensure the summit is organised in a manner that captures global attention and strengthens Telangana’s international brand image.

The Minister emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination and ensure there is no scope for even the smallest lapse. A department-wise review of responsibilities and progress was undertaken.

Officials were directed to extend the highest standards of hospitality to delegates arriving from other countries and States and ensure they face no inconvenience. Special focus was laid on parking arrangements, logistics, hospitality and sanitation to ensure world-class execution of the event.