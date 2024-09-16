Sridhar Babu Proposes Upgraded Infrastructure for Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Minister for IT, industries and commerce D. Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated two cutting-edge life sciences facilities — Laurus Labs and 3GV at Genome Valley — and presided over the groundbreaking of Biopolis, a research campus. The new facilities are expected to bring in over Rs 3,000 crore investment and likely to create over 10,000 new jobs.

The inauguration underscored the Telangana government’s strategic focus to strengthen and consolidate its leadership in the life sciences sector as a major hub for life sciences innovations in Asia.

Sridhar Babu also held high-level discussions with a number of key industry leaders from companies like Syngene, Biological E, JAMP Pharma, focusing on the future development of Genome Valley.

The minister proposed infrastructure upgrades like common effluent treatment olant, new road network, widening of existing roads and improving overall sanitation and aesthetics of Genome Valley and encouraged the industry partners to contribute and partner with the government to ensure that Genome Valley not only functions smoothly but also looks world class

Sridhar Babu inaugurated a new research and development facility by Laurus Labs, a major pharmaceutical company engaged in developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations. Recently, Laurus Labs announced a manufacturing facility in partnership with KrKa, a prominent European company. The upcoming manufacturing facility and the new R&D facility together represent an investment of Rs 2,250 crore over the next four years creating 2,800 jobs.

Sridhar Babu also inaugurated 3GV, a multi-tenanted life sciences facility spanning 150,000 square feet. Notably, 3GV is the world’s first EDGE Advanced certified life sciences facility, a global standard for sustainable infrastructure in the sector. The firm is coming up with an investment of Rs 105 crore, and creating over 1,000 new jobs.

The minister also broke ground for Biopolis for its 8.5-acre research campus. It will create one lakh square feet of advanced lab spaces, designed to support collaboration among research organisations, pharmaceutical giants, and startups. The firm is spending Rs 700 crore to create infrastructure and expected to generate 6,500 new jobs.