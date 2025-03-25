Sridhar Babu pitches Telangana for investors from Indiana

Hyderabad:IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday urged representatives of the US state of Indiana to encourage their investors to invest in business-friendly Telangana.

During his meeting with a delegation led by Diego Morales, the secretary of state for Indiana, Sridhar Babu explained the initiatives taken by the Telangana government to boost industrial development in the state and other incentives offered to investors.



He said the state government was ready to collaborate with Indiana in sectors such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, agriculture, and manufacturing.



On his part, Morales extended an invitation to Sridhar Babu to visit Indiana to further strengthen bilateral relations. The meeting was attended by Sojos Capital CEO Fabio Perez Pereira, Indiana-India Business Council president Raju Chintala, TGIIC MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, among others.



Sridhar Babu told the delegation that Telangana was emerging as a global hub for cutting-edge technologies, attracting worldwide attention. He said the government is committed to supporting innovative enterprises and entrepreneurs, fostering a thriving business ecosystem and pointed out that global companies like Google and Microsoft have established their operations in Hyderabad.



To bridge the gap between industry and academia, he said the government has launched the Young India Skills University, where industry-aligned courses are being offered in collaboration with experts and business leaders. Apart from IT, he said Telangana has established itself as a key player in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences.