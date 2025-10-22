Sridhar Babu Meets Orica CEO Sanjeev Gandhi in Australia

Hyderabad: As part of his ongoing tour to Australia, the Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, held a productive meeting with Sanjeev Gandhi, CEO and Managing Director of Orica, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Orica, headquartered in Australia, is the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and a global leader in mining and infrastructure solutions. The Minister and Gandhi discussed the company’s ongoing operations and potential expansion plans in Telangana.

Orica currently operates a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, employing around 600 skilled professionals in areas such as digital engineering, automation, and advanced analytics. During the interaction, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s expanding GCC ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and progressive industrial policies that are attracting global enterprises to establish innovation and technology hubs in the State.

He also invited Orica to explore collaboration opportunities in industrial innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within Telangana’s manufacturing and mining sectors. Sanjeev Gandhi appreciated the State government’s proactive approach to industry engagement and assured continued partnership with Telangana to expand Orica’s footprint in India.