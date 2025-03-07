Sridhar Babu lays stone for Lenskart’s largest eyewear production facility

Hyderabad:IT and industries Minister D. Sridhar Banu laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest eyewear production facility by Lenskart at Tukkuguda’s non-SEZ General Park on Thursday.

Lenskart is making an investment of `1,500 crore in this facility. It is expected to generate employment for 2000 persons.



Sridhar Babu reiterated that Telangana was committed to fostering industrial growth while creating employment opportunities for local youth and expressed hope that the new facility will be a step towards economic progress and prosperity.



Production at the unit is set to begin within two years and full-scale operations are expected in four years.



The state government and Lenskart signed a MoU for this initiative on December 8, 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will manufacture eyewear products for export to Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.



Lenskart already operates an advanced manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, but this upcoming plant will be the largest of its kind globally. It would be equipped with cutting-edge technology and establish the state as a leader in high-tech industrial production.



The state government has allocated 50 acres of prime land in Raviryala, near Tukkuguda, to support this ambitious project.



The event was attended by the government chief whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, TSIIC managing director Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Rangareddy district collector Narayana Reddy and Lenskart representatives Choudhary and Sumit.