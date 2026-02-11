Sridhar Babu Launches Projects Worth Rs-100 crore

Hyderabad: Minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday laid foundation stones for multiple developmental projects across Uppal and LB Nagar areas, and inspected HYDRAA’s restoration works at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal.

In Kapra’s Galileo Nagar, he launched works for a sports arena and a graveyard at a cost of ₹22.80 crore. In Cherlapalli’s Kushaiguda, he laid foundations for six projects including storm water drains, graveyard and CC road works worth ₹19.36 crore. He also initiated construction of a ZPHS school building and an RO water treatment plant in Uppal, estimated at ₹2.10 crore.

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone for Lingojiguda’s bridge and pipeline works worth ₹11.93 crore, BT and CC road and pipeline works in Vanasthalipuram worth ₹6.56 crore, and Hasthinapuram ward-1 circle office building works costing ₹5.95 crore.

At Uppal’s Nalla Cheruvu, he inspected ongoing restoration and rejuvenation works by HYDRAA and launched strategic nala development programme (SNDP) works worth ₹34.99 crore. He instructed officials to ensure the lake is fully protected.