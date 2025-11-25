Sridhar Babu Launches 21 Sewing Centres To Boost Women’s Income

KARIMNAGAR: The state government’s primary objective is to ensure economic stability for women through special welfare programmes, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu said after inaugurating a free sewing training centre along with district collector Koya Sriharsha at Rythu Vedika in Eklaspur village of Manthani mandal, Peddapalli district, on Monday.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the launch of 21 free sewing training centres in the Manthani region under the DRDA and sponsored by VIATRIS, equipped with 850 sewing machines.

Sridhar Babu described the Indira Mahila Shakti programme as a key initiative aimed at increasing women’s incomes and strengthening families financially. Under the programme, the government is working to establish various women-run business units, including sewing centres, mobile canteens, leased RTC buses, solar power plants and petrol bunks.

He noted that women’s groups had been entrusted with the contract to supply uniforms to government school students, providing employment through sewing centres. He also assured full government support for any expansion of women-led enterprises.

Later, the minister inaugurated a ₹12-lakh scanning machine, an RO water plant, a new outpatient room, a patient waiting hall, children’s warmers, transformers and CCTV cameras at the Manthani Community Health Centre.

Addressing the Indira Mahila Shakti saree distribution programme in Peddapalli town, Sridhar Babu reiterated the government’s high priority for women’s welfare. He strongly defended the free bus travel scheme for women, saying it had boosted commercial and business activity, despite criticism from the Opposition.

The minister outlined an ambitious financial plan, saying the government aims to provide ₹1 lakh crore in interest-free bank-linked loans to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) over the next five years, something the previous 10-year BRS government “never considered”. In Peddapalli district alone, ₹9 crore has already been released this year under interest-free loans, with another ₹10 crore to be released soon.

He also announced measures to encourage women entrepreneurs, including exploring land allocation in industrial zones under the 2047 Telangana Rising Policy to help women become millionaires.