Sridhar Babu Invites Utah Investors to Telangana, Emphasizes Long-Term Global Partnerships

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has invited industrialists from the U.S. State of Utah to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, stating that the State has emerged as a national role model in Ease of Doing Business.

He said the government is focused not only on attracting investments, but also on long-term value creation, co-creation, and contributing to the global economy through sustainable partnerships.

A high-level delegation from Utah, led by David Carlebach, Managing Director and COO of World Trade Center–Utah, called on the Minister at the Secretariat on Friday. The delegation consisted of representatives from aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, technology, AI-based healthcare, life sciences, clean energy, education and innovation sectors.

Discussions centred around bilateral cooperation between Utah and Telangana in areas such as innovation, technology transfer, joint research, and skill development.

Sridhar Babu made a detailed presentation on Telangana’s industrial policies, investor-friendly reforms, advantages for sector-specific investments, and incentives being offered to industries. He emphasised that Telangana aims to move beyond conventional investment-led growth towards creating global value chains, innovation-driven ecosystems and employment generation.

The Minister urged the delegation to facilitate connections between World Trade Center–Utah, Silicon Slopes, and Utah-based start-ups with Telangana’s innovation platforms such as T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub. He also proposed collaborative research and academic programmes between leading institutions in Telangana and universities in Utah including the University of Utah, Brigham Young University (BYU) and Neumont University, particularly in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Sridhar Babu stated that the Telangana government is ready to build a robust and long-term partnership with the State of Utah, extending beyond trade and investment to innovation, technology and skill-building.

In response, Carlebach said Utah is keen to work with a fast-growing, dynamic and progressive State like Telangana and looks forward to strengthening cooperation in the months ahead. The delegation included Utah House Representatives Jason Thompson, Matt McPherson, Nicole McPherson, Lifetime President BJ Hawke, JKD President Mike Nelson, Monere AI CEO and Co-Founder Mou Nandi, Bharat Valley Advisors’ Steve Wood and Sunhash Lodde, Equip Social Impact Technologies Founder Lakshminarayana, and IIRF representative Souley.