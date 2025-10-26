Sridhar Babu Invites Indian-Origin CEOs To Invest In TG

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu has called upon Indian-origin CEOs in Australia to partner with the Telangana government and contribute to the vision of ‘Rising Telangana’. Addressing a Business Conclave organised by the Centre for Australia–India Relations, the minister highlighted Telangana’s rapid economic growth driven by stable governance and progressive leadership. He underscored the state’s robust investment climate, supported by world-class infrastructure, transparent governance and investor-friendly initiatives such as the TG-iPASS single-window clearance system.

Showcasing Telangana’s thriving industrial ecosystem, he emphasised efforts to develop a skilled workforce through global collaborations. The minister invited businesses to explore opportunities in high-growth sectors, including AI, data analytics, gaming, semiconductors, aerospace, defence, green energy, and electric vehicles.

Assuring full government support and facilitation, Sridhar Babu positioned Telangana as a secure and attractive destination for global investments. The conclave saw participation from several dignitaries, including Swati Dave, chairperson of the Centre for Australia–India Relations, and Irfan Malik, national associate chairman of the Australia–India Business Council.