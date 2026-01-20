Sridhar Babu Invites Global Investors to Partner in Telangana Rising at Davos

Hyderabad: Minister for Information Technology and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, on Tuesday invited global industry leaders to invest in the State and become partners in its long-term growth vision, “Telangana Rising,” during the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Addressing leading industrialists and stakeholders, the Minister said Telangana has emerged as a national role model in Ease of Doing Business and offers a highly conducive, policy-driven ecosystem for industrial development. He called upon global companies to leverage the State’s strengths and participate actively in the State’s development journey.

Sridhar Babu said the State government has set an ambitious target of increasing Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10 per cent by 2047, underlining that the government’s approach is “not to wait for the future, but to build it.” To achieve this goal, he said, the government is pursuing a visionary and planned strategy, backed by institutional reforms and forward-looking policies.

He informed that a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to scale Telangana’s economy to USD3 trillion by 2047, with the participation of experts, industrialists, and citizens. The Vision Document prioritises key growth-driving sectors including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare innovation, electronics, semiconductors, hardware manufacturing, IT and ITeS, aerospace and defence, textiles and apparel, food processing, agro-based industries, renewable energy, and green technologies.

The Minister highlighted that the government is committed to attracting new industries while creating large-scale employment opportunities for the State’s youth. He noted that over the past two years, Telangana has mobilised investments of around ₹2.5 lakh crore, and said the State would continue this momentum through industry-friendly and growth-oriented policies.

Sridhar Babu also announced that Life Sciences Policy 2.0 and the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) would be formally unveiled from the Davos platform, as part of efforts to further strengthen Telangana’s global brand and position the State as a preferred destination for next-generation industries.