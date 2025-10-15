 Top
Sridhar Babu Invited as Keynote Speaker at AusBiotech 2025 in Australia

15 Oct 2025 6:08 PM IST

The invitation recognizes the remarkable transformation of Telangana’s life sciences sector under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister D Sridhar Babu

Consul General of Australia, Ms Hilary McGeachy, met Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to reaffirm the importance of his participation at AusBiotech 2025 in Australia. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Industries and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu has been invited by the Government of Victoria and the Government of Australia to deliver a keynote address at AusBiotech 2025, one of the Asia-Pacific region’s leading life sciences conventions. Telangana is the only Indian State to receive such an invitation and to be featured in this global platform.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
