Sridhar Babu Invited as Keynote Speaker at AusBiotech 2025 in Australia

Earlier today, the Consul General of Australia, Ms Hilary McGeachy, met Sridhar Babu to reaffirm the importance of his participation at AusBiotech 2025 and discussed deepening the engagement between Australia and Telangana, particularly in healthcare innovation, Artificial Intelligence, R&D partnerships, and advanced manufacturing.

The invitation, extended earlier this year, recognises the remarkable transformation of Telangana’s life sciences sector under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu. Over the past two years, the sector has attracted investments worth Rs 63,000 crore, positioning Telangana as a global hub for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medtech innovation.

Today, Hyderabad ranks among the top seven life sciences clusters globally, and notably, it is the only Indian city featured in this list, according to a recent report by CBRE. Engagement with Australia has been steadily strengthened under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Minister’s leadership.

Earlier this year, the Governor of Queensland and the Minister for Finance and Trade of Queensland attended BioAsia 2025 in Hyderabad, underscoring the shared commitment to collaboration and innovation between the two regions.

A large Australian delegation is also expected to participate in BioAsia 2026, further building on this growing partnership.

Minister Sridhar Babu’s invitation to deliver the keynote address at AusBiotech 2025 stands as a strong testament to Telangana’s leadership in life sciences and the expanding cooperation with Australia’s innovation ecosystem, reinforcing the State’s pivotal role on the global life sciences map.