Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Digital Classrooms in Manthani

Karimnagar: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu pledged to work for the comprehensive development of the education sector in the Manthani area during his visit to the constituency.

The minister, along with district collector Koya Sri Harsha, participated in various developmental activities. He inaugurated a new transformer repair centre constructed at a cost of ₹80 lakh and launched digital classrooms at the MPPS Girls’ School, a project supported by the Teach for Change foundation led by actress Manchu Lakshmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu praised Teach for Change for its services in providing quality education to underprivileged children. He highlighted the government’s efforts to bring about significant changes in the education and health sectors and thanked the organisation for setting up digital classrooms in six government schools in the Manthani constituency.

“Education brings knowledge, and with good education, there is an opportunity to grow into leaders,” the minister said, announcing a special plan to develop all government schools and colleges in the constituency.

District collector Koya Sri Harsha noted that the government is spending substantial funds to improve infrastructure in government schools, including constructing compound walls, additional classrooms, and repairing toilets. He urged teachers to make effective use of the new facilities and the curriculum provided by the foundation for the next three years.

Manchu Lakshmi shared that her organisation has digitised 51 classrooms across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, including six in Manthani constituency. Recalling her family’s educational background, her grandfather was a school headmaster, she said the foundation’s goal is to ensure access to quality education for all. She assured that if the initiative yields positive results, more schools would be included in the coming days.

Later, minister Sridhar Babu distributed books and bags to students at his camp office and handed over Indiramma Housing sanction letters to 205 beneficiaries from Manthani, Ramgiri, and Kamanpura mandals. He urged the beneficiaries to begin construction work promptly, assuring them that funds would be released weekly based on the progress of their houses.