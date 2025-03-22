Sridhar Babu hints at new law to ensure safety of advocates

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at ensuring the safety of advocates, legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu announced that the government will introduce a new legislation specifically focused on protection of lawyers.

The announcement was made in the Assembly and Council on Friday during the introduction of the 'Advocates and Clerks Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025', which was passed by a voice vote in both houses.

Highlighting the urgency of such a law, Sridhar Babu referred to the brutal daylight murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani in his Manthani constituency in February 2021.

"This gory killing of advocates shows the urgent need for bringing legislation and enhancing protection for lawyers," he said.

The minister also announced that the state government has granted administrative approval for the release of ₹1,000 crore for the construction of new court buildings across the newly-formed 13 districts.

He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has allocated 100 acres in Rajendranagar for the construction of a new High Court complex. The total estimated cost for the High Court building and residential quarters for judges’, stands at ₹2,600 crore, he said.

Sridhar Babu said that the government will issue health cards with ₹two lakh cover to 19,830 advocates. Additionally, a ₹10 lakh accident insurance policy is being rolled out for advocates, he added.