Sridhar Babu: Fine Rice Sop to Help Poor Families

Warangal: The state government’s ‘Sanna Biyyam’ (fine rice) scheme was launched at a ration shop in Ramnagar Colony, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, by IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana and State Trade Corporation chairman Aitha Prakash Reddy.

Minister Sridhar Babu, speaking on the occasion, underscored the government’s commitment to supplying fine rice to families below the poverty line, promising that the scheme would directly benefit society's most vulnerable segments. He also highlighted that despite the state’s challenging financial situation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration has successfully implemented several key promises in just over a year, including this historic initiative.

The minister pointed out that the previous BRS government had struggled with issues such as mafia involvement in ration rice distribution — a problem that has now been permanently eradicated. He further assured that the state government is dedicated to providing ration cards to all eligible families, a long-standing promise that had not been fulfilled in the past decade. The new fine rice distribution programme is expected to bolster food security by ensuring that the poor receive nutritious, high-quality rice.

Local MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao reiterated the government’s commitment by confirming that the public’s six key guarantees — including the distribution of fine rice — have been met. He assured that the process of issuing ration cards would continue without interruption, ensuring that every eligible family benefits from the scheme.

State Trade Corporation chairman Aitha Prakash Reddy also noted the positive impact of the initiative. He stressed that the scheme would alleviate the burden on poor families by improving access to essential food supplies and reiterated the promise of distributing ration cards to every eligible household, thereby securing the program’s success.