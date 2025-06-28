Sridhar Babu Denies Shortage of Seeds

Warangal: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who chaired a review meeting with district collector Koya Sriharsha and officials from various departments on Saturday in Manthani, directed that, in coordination with public representatives, all stakeholders must work toward the all-round development of the Manthani constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sridhar Babu dismissed recent rumours of fertiliser and seed shortages in the region, assuring farmers that stocks comfortably exceed current demand. He urged immediate action to strengthen the power infrastructure: foundation stones must be laid within a week for a new sub-station in Gangadevipalli, and plans finalised to establish a 132 kV sub-station in Machupeta village. Departmental officials were instructed to review and resolve the ongoing supply fluctuations in Manthani town and to inspect every sub-station, as the next three months will be critical for meeting peak electricity demand.

On food security, the minister ordered officials to survey public satisfaction with fine-rice distribution. He noted that 1,417 new ration cards have been issued, benefitting some 12,559 people, and stressed that every eligible poor family must receive a card without delay. To enhance the ration-shop network, he suggested piloting small supermarkets at selected shops, giving them a distinctive identity.

Highlighting healthcare gaps, Sridhar Babu observed that many patients at Manthani hospital are routinely referred to Godavarikhani and Peddapalli. He insisted this stop immediately: doctors must attend to all local patients, with records maintained via biometric systems.

On water supply, he instructed that proposals to stabilise drinking water in Manthani town, including a Mission Bhagirath extension and restoration of the old supply system, be submitted within a week. He also called for a rapid review of rural-water schemes and war-footing completion of SRSP canal desilting under the employment guarantee programme within the next month.

Finally, the minister demanded swift completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for pending irrigation projects, with forest-approval processes and DPR formulation proceeding in parallel. He emphasised that farmers holding podu-land pattas must not be harassed, and that no further forest felling should occur in the region.