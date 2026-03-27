Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra Led by Raja Singh Begins at Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: Amid tight security, Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra organized by MLA T Raja Singh started from Akashpuri in Dhoolpet here on Friday.

A large number of people from different parts of the city and its suburbs thronged Dhooplet to take part in the yatra. Clad in saffron attire, the youngsters raised Jai Shri Ram slogans during the yatra.

The lanes and bylanes of the yatra route wore a festival atmosphere as organizers decorated them with saffron flags and bunting. The major attraction of the yatra was idols of Lord Sri Rama, Sri Hanuman and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As the day temperatures increased, several residents offered water, lemon juice and lassi to the participants all along the route. A few residents offered prasadam to them. Flower petals were showered on Raja Singh when he addressed the participants.

On their part, the Hyderabad police made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the yatra. The police officials maintained a constant vigil through surveillance cameras and drones.

Traffic diversions were also imposed to ensure smooth passage for the yatra, which will conclude at Sri Hanuman Vyamshala in Koti late evening after passing through main thoroughfares of Puranapul, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiambazaar, Gowliguda and Sultan Bazaaar.