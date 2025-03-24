Warangal: Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Brahmotsavalu conclude

WARANGAL: The Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Brahmotsavalu, popularly known as Mallanna Jathara, concluded its 12-week celebration with a series of solemn rituals at the Komuravelli temple in Komuravelli village. The grand finale unfolded after midnight on Sunday, as temple authorities, priests, and thousands of devotees performed the revered Agni Gundalu fire rituals in accordance with the Veerashaiva Agama Shastra.

The festival, which began on the first Sunday after Sankranti — a day celebrated as Patnam Varam — continued with special religious events every Sunday, culminating just before the Ugadi festival. Devotees from across the region gathered at the temple, offering Naivedyam (food offerings) to Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess, expressing gratitude and fulfilling their vows throughout the celebration.

On the final day, after midnight, priests concluded the special pujas and brought the Utsava idols to the fire pits early on Monday morning at 4 am. Devotees followed, crossing the fire pits while offering prayers and participating in the sacred rituals that symbolised the conclusion of this major cultural and religious event.

The three-month-long Brahmotsavalu, which started on January 19, featured numerous special programmes and the notable Paatnam marriage ceremony that set the tone for the festivities.