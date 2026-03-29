Sri Lankan Minister Calls for Global Peace at Buddhavanam Visit

Nalgonda:Sri Lanka’s minister for buddha sasana, religious and cultural affairs, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, on Saturday stressed the need for the restoration of peace in the world in the present global context.

Accompanied by Buddhist monks from 21 countries who had come to attend the International Buddhist Peace Conference in Hyderabad, he visited Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district and participated in prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that much could be learnt from Buddhism, particularly the importance of peace. In the current global situation, he said, restoring peace was an urgent necessity.

Noting that several Buddhist monuments in Telangana enjoy international recognition, he described Buddhavanam as a major Buddhist centre. He added that the Sri Lankan government is considering establishing a modern Buddhist centre similar to Buddhavanam in Sri Lanka.

Buddhavanam chairman Mallepally Laxmaiah was also present.