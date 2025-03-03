 Top
Sri Lakshminarsiha Swamy Appears in Matsya Avatar Attire

DC Correspondent
3 March 2025 10:40 PM IST

Devotees witness grand processions, including Sesha Vahana Seva, amid Vedic discourses.

Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple priests lead the Matsya Avatar procession for the annual Brahmotsavams. (DC Image)

Kothagudem: On the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple, devotees saw the deity adorned in the Matsya Avatar. Temple priests led the ceremonial procession (seva) around the mada veedulu on the hill shrine, drawing large crowds of worshippers.

Later in the evening, the presiding deity was taken out in the Sesha Vahana Seva. Vedic scholars also conducted spiritual discourses on the hill, offering insights into religious traditions and teachings for the gathered devotees.

