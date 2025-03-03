Sri Lakshminarsiha Swamy Appears in Matsya Avatar Attire

Kothagudem: On the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple, devotees saw the deity adorned in the Matsya Avatar. Temple priests led the ceremonial procession (seva) around the mada veedulu on the hill shrine, drawing large crowds of worshippers.

Later in the evening, the presiding deity was taken out in the Sesha Vahana Seva. Vedic scholars also conducted spiritual discourses on the hill, offering insights into religious traditions and teachings for the gathered devotees.