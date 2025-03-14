Sri Gaura Purnima Celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

HYDERABAD: Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad on Friday celebrated Sri Gaura Purnima festival, marking the appearance of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The celebrations included a special decoration of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, followed by darshan for devotees, who offered 56 varieties of delicious items as ‘Chappan Bhog’ including sweets and fruit juices. In the evening, Grand Pallaki Utsavam of Sri Sri Gaura Nitai was celebrated followed by Sri Sri Nitai Gauranga Ashtottarasata (108) Kalasha Maha Abhishekam.

Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad president Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said “As per Vedic revelations, Lord Krishna appeared in this age in the divine form of Gauranga or Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Bengal to establish the Yuga Dharma of congregational chanting of Holy names of the lord. “ He added chanting Hare Krishna Maha Mantra at least 108 times daily is good for spiritual uplift.

Devotees from all parts of the city participated in the Hari nama Sankirtan. In the end, a Maha mangala arathi was performed with bhajanas and kirtanas. Hare Krishna Youth wing called Friends of Lord Krishna (FOLK) and congregation wing Gauranga International Foundation for Spiritual Services (GIFTS) performed dramas, skits, traditional dance and kirtans.