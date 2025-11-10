Sri Chaitanya School Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel

ANANTAPUR: Tense situation prevailed in Kadapa town on Monday after a Class 9 girl student studying at Sri Chaitanya School found dead in her hostel room in an apparent case of suicide. The incident sparked outrage among parents and locals, who accused the school management of negligence and failing to ensure students’ well-being.

Police said the school authorities informed them immediately after discovering the body, which was later sent to Kadapa RIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

However, the girl’s parents and relatives tried to stage a protest with the body in front of the school, demanding action against the management. But, the police prevented them from doing so and dispersed the protestors.

Following the incident and videos of the protest circulating on social media, IT minister Nara Lokesh ordered a detailed inquiry and sought a report from the Kadapa district education officer (DEO).

The DEO’s preliminary report stated that the student had been suffering from severe migraine for several months and may have taken the extreme step due to unbearable pain, according to information provided by her classmates. Investigation was underway.