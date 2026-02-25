Sreenivas Reddy Gets 2-Year Extension as Telangana Media Academy Chairman

Hyderabad:The state government has extended the tenure of Telangana Media Academy chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy for another two years with effect from February 25, 2026, according to orders issued on Wednesday.

A senior journalist and noted political analyst, Sreenivas Reddy was first appointed as chairman on February 26, 2024, for a two-year term. He earlier served as chairman of the Press Academy in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Known for consistently raising issues concerning journalists’ welfare and rights, Reddy also serves as president of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU).

He had also held the position of the president of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in the united Andhra Pradesh and has worked in various capacities in journalists’ unions for more than four decades.