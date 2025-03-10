Sravan’s daughter says her father had no role in killing of Pranay

Nalgonda: Tension erupted at the Nalgonda District Court on Monday after family members of T. Sravan Kumar, the sixth convict sentenced to life imprisonment in his nephew Perumalla Pranay honour killing case, tried to enter the court.

Sravan Kumar, brother of T. Maruthi Rao, the primary accused who died by suicide in 2020, received a life sentence for his involvement in the case.

Shortly after, Sravan’s wife Padmaja, daughter Spoorthi, and son Abhishek tried to enter the premises. Police officers stationed at the gate stopped them, leading to heated arguments.

An emotional Spoorthi asserted her father's innocence, insisting he played no part in Pranay’s murder. She challenged the police openly, demanding evidence proving his involvement, and accused authorities of coercing her father into signing blank documents.

Police personnel intervened, cautioning Spoorthi against making provocative remarks. Following police intervention, Sravan’s family members left the area in their vehicle.