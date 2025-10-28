Sravani Hospitals Collaborates With L&T Metro Rail For Semi Naming Rights Of KPHB Colony Metro Station

Hyderabad: Sravani Hospitals has today announced a significant collaboration with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited for the naming rights of the KPHB Colony Metro Station, which shall now be known as “Sravani Hospitals – KPHB Colony Metro Station.”

Marking this milestone, Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, President – Sravani Hospitals, Ms. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO – Sravani Hospitals; and Mr. Lokesh Saxena, Head Security – L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, jointly inaugurated the newly branded station along with an AI - powered Health Kiosk that allows commuters to instantly check their vital health parameters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naveen Chettupalli said "Today is a proud and memorable day for Sravani Hospitals as we celebrate the naming of the Sravani Hospitals – KPHB Colony Metro Station. This collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail is not just about visibility — it’s about connection. Connection between healthcare and community, between accessibility and trust.”

Ms. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO, added "At Sravani Hospitals, we believe healthcare should move with the city - reaching people where they are. This partnership beautifully reflects that vision, placing our name right at the heart of Hyderabad’s daily movement.”

Metro passengers already started using the kiosks and almost 30 commuters tried in the 1 hour of operations, for their vitals to be assessed by Sravani AI+ machine.

Free first aid kits were also distributed on this occasion. The initiative also aims to promote preventive healthcare awareness by providing easy access to quick health checks through the AI + Kiosk, encouraging commuters to stay mindful of their well-being even amidst their busy schedules. Sravani Hospitals extended gratitude to L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, the station team, and all partners who made this collaboration possible.

“As thousands pass through this station each day, we hope the name Sravani Hospitals stands as a reminder of care, compassion, and commitment to well-being,” added Dr. Naveen Chettupalli.