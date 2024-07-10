Sr resident docs can apply for assistant professor post

Hyderabad: The Telangana state health department has announced a one-time relaxation to Government Order 56, permitting senior residents from the 2023 batch, whose residencies will conclude on September 5, 2024, to apply for upcoming assistant professor positions. These positions are expected to be notified soon by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

Following requests from senior residents, a committee was formed to evaluate the matter, submitting its findings to the government. After reviewing the committee's report, the government decided to extend eligibility for the assistant professor roles to include the current senior residents.

The Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association thanked the health department for the decision.