Sr Citizen Crosses Flooded Stream, City Man Washed Away

HYDERABAD: An 80-year-old woman safely crossed an overflowing stream, ignoring the swiftly flowing floodwaters and her own safety, a 23-year-old resident who reportedly tried to follow her was washed away in Bhongir district on Friday. In another incident, a person was rescued from floodwaters in the district.

A video which went viral on social media platforms shows the senior citizen crossing the overflowing Guduru Chinneti stream of Bibinagar mandal. Another portion of the video purports to show a man who was following her being washed away. He was reported to be G. Naresh of Hyderabad.

According to police, Naresh and his friends came to the place to see the overflowing stream. Naresh stepped into the water behind the senior citizen, apparently to be of help in case she needed it, lost his footing and was carried away by the water.

Police who were called to the spot began a search for Naresh.

At Raavi Pahad thanda stream, one Mahesh was washed away by the floodwaters. Bystanders immediately called in an earthmover which was used to rescue Mahesh.

Following the incident, police said they would place barricades on the roads near flooded streams to prevent people from approaching the water.