Squirrel At Dargah Kalyanam Draws Devotees

Nalgonda: A squirrel entering the venue and eating prasadam during the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama at the Hazarath Kasim Nagul Meera Dargah in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday drew attention from devotees.

The celestial wedding has been conducted at the dargah in Satyanarayanapuram for the past 11 years on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, with organisers describing it as a symbol of communal harmony.

During the ceremony, a squirrel approached the prasadam and ate it, which devotees present viewed as significant in the context of references in the Ramayana.

Organisers said the event has been held following the teachings of late Hazarat Khasim Dulha, who highlighted the ideals associated with Lord Rama. The dargah committee has continued the practice annually.

A local resident, Sheikh Yusuf, has been making arrangements for the event. Both Hindus and Muslims participated in the ceremony held at the dargah.