Spring To Set in, Winter Likely To Recede After Friday in Telangana

Hyderabad: Today is the last day of winter in Telangana as temperatures begin a gradual climb from Friday, according to data released on Wednesday by the Indian Meteorological Department - Hyderabad, and the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

From February 13 onward, daytime temperatures are expected to gradually rise towards 33°C in many parts of the state. Night temperatures are also likely to increase to between 16°C and 18°C, reducing the early morning chill seen in recent days.

Officials indicate that the seasonal transition towards spring conditions will begin next week.

Minimum temperatures dipped to 10.2°C in Kumuram Bheem and 11.2°C in Sangareddy. Several northern districts recorded lows between 11°C and 13°C. Hyderabad recorded a minimum of 14.8°C. Forecasts for the next three days show minimum temperatures largely in the 14°C to 16°C range across most districts.

No severe cold wave warning has been issued. Most districts fall under the “watch” category, with no major alerts in place.