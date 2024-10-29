Spotlight on ‘1800 Golu’ for Sadar utsav

Hyderabad:Sadar Utsav, the traditional carnival celebrated by the Yadav community during Diwali, will be showcasing star bulls from across the country, as it does every year. Previous attractions were famous bulls like Yuvraj King, Baahubali, and Shahrukh.

This year, the spotlight is on ‘1800 Golu,’ a seven-year-old, six-foot-tall bull hailing from Panipat, Haryana. The bull has arrived in Hyderabad and will be touring throughout Telangana, participating in various Sadar Utsav events. Handlers believe that ‘1800 Golu’ will be a special attraction this season.

Edla Varun Yadav of Musheerabad, who is managing the bull's appearances, shared insights into ‘1800 Golu’s’ care regimen. "The bull lives in an air-conditioned container. His diet includes 500 grams of ghee, along with dry fruits and apples daily," he said.

He added, "This is the first time the six-foot-tall bull is in the city. He will not only participate in Sadar Utsav events here but will also tour all the districts of Telangana."