Spot Hearing Loss Early In Children: Collector

Hyderabad: Early detection of hearing loss in children and intervention at an early stage can bring change in the language, speech and self-confidence of the child, said Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari. On the occasion of World Hearing Day, she visited Ashray Akruti in Srinagar Colony on Wednesday and reviewed the services being provided to children with hearing impairment.

The collector said services provided should be expanded beyond urban areas to rural areas to ensure every child in need receives the support. She called upon voluntary organisations to organise large-scale mobile medical camps to identify children with hearing impairment and provide medical services to children with disabilities at the early stage.