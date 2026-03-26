Sports, Games and Cultural Events for MLAs, MLCs in TG for the First Time

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, sports, games and cultural events will be organised for MLAs and MLCs during the ongoing Budget session, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is deciding to revive a longstanding tradition that was followed in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The events will be held on March 28 and 29 at the Gachibowli Stadium, bringing legislators together beyond the usual political arena. The tradition, which was discontinued during the nearly ten-year rule of the BRS government from 2014 to 2024, is being reintroduced to promote harmony, camaraderie and team spirit among elected public representatives.

The initiative is aimed at fostering better relations within the legislature and providing mental relaxation and stress relief to MLAs and MLCs, who often function under constant political pressure. Such events were once an annual feature in the unified Andhra Pradesh but had been abandoned during BRS regime.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy announced the programme in their respective Houses and urged interested legislators to register at the Legislature Secretariat. They said that the initiative would encourage physical fitness, teamwork and a spirit of unity among members cutting across party lines.

Separate competitions will be organised for men and women legislators, keeping in view their preferences and ensuring wider participation. Around 10 sporting disciplines have been lined up, including athletics (100 metres and 400 metres races), badminton, cricket, football, kabaddi, tug of war, powerlifting, volleyball and table tennis. Cultural programmes will also be held, allowing MLAs and MLCs to showcase their talents.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is also likely to participate in the events, with indications that he may take part in his favourite sport, football.