Sports Arena Opens At Bairamalguda

Hyderabad: A vibrant sports arena has been developed under the Bairamalguda Flyover in LB Nagar Circle by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The initiative aims to create recreational space for youth and sports enthusiasts. The arena is equipped for basketball, roller skating, cricket, and volleyball, encouraging fitness, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

The Corporation said the project is part of efforts to utilise public spaces effectively and promote a healthy, active lifestyle among citizens.