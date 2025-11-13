Spoorthi Life-Skills Programme Transforming Students in Warangal

Warangal: With the initiative of district collector Satya Sharada, a unique programme called Spoorthi was launched in government schools last year to enhance life skills and build mental resilience among students in Warangal district.

Collector Satya Sharada reviewed the initiative at Rangasaipet Government High School in Warangal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said the innovative programme, first of its kind in the district, aims to equip students to handle life’s challenges and overcome fear, which often affects their learning and creativity.

She explained that the core objective of Spoorthi is to help students shed fear, become smarter, and think more creatively. The programme seeks to inspire students so they can succeed in life.

The collector said Spoorthi focuses on crucial areas such as managing pressure, handling unexpected situations, facing competition, and building emotional endurance. She noted that a lack of temperament among youth often leads to hasty decisions, and through this initiative, senior citizens, officials, and experts share their life experiences to teach students the value of resilience.

Launched last academic year under the directions of the state government, Spoorthi initially covered around 1,000 government and residential schools. The collector said the programme significantly improved students’ life skills, which was reflected in better pass percentages in the recent Class 10 examinations.

In the current academic year, the programme is being conducted fortnightly in 100 government schools across the district. The curriculum is aligned with life-skill development concepts recommended by international organisations such as Unicef, Unesco, and WHO, she added.

During her visit, collector Satya Sharada also inspected the mid-day meal quality and advised teachers to maintain punctuality. She encouraged students to use the complaint mechanism directly for any issues they may face.