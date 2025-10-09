SPL Pulse Polio Drive In 6 Districts On OCT. 12

HYDERABAD: A special pulse polio vaccination drive will be conducted on October 12 across six districts of Telangana, as part of nationwide initiative to strengthen immunity among children under five. India recorded its last polio case in 2011, while Telangana’s last case was reported in 2007. However, recent report of polio cases in countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan have prompted the Union health ministry to launch a precautionary drive in districts with frequent cross-border movement, said a release from the state’s health department.



As part of the initiative, 290 districts across the country, including six districts from Telangana such as Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and Hanumakonda, have been identified for the special drive.

Additionally, the urban areas of Warangal district will also be covered under the special

drive. Health officials estimate that around 17,56,789 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years live in these six districts and all of them will be administered polio vaccine on the day.

Senior officials from the state health department told parents to ensure that every child from newborns to those aged five years must receive the vaccine during the special drive to keep the state polio free.