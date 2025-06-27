Spine Gourd costlier than chicken in Adilabad

Adilabad: There is a high demand for Boda Kakarakayalu, also known as spine gourd or Jangli Karela, which is believed to have medicinal properties. It is currently being sold for ₹300 per kg, higher than the price of chicken, which ranges between ₹210 to ₹240 per kg depending on the brand in Adilabad town.

Many people prefer eating Boda Kakarakayalu curry during the season for its health benefits. However, the wild variety (Jangli Karela) is rarely found in forests and agricultural fields, and collecting it is a difficult task.

Mohd Zabi of Adilabad, who sells Boda Kakarakayalu at the Adilabad depot, said the season has just begun. He sources the produce from individuals who gather it from agricultural fields and forests in Pandharkawada, Maharashtra.

He noted that prices are expected to decrease in July and August when the yield improves. Zabi added that Boda Kakarakayalu is highly preferred for its medicinal value and health benefits, especially by patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and other health conditions. People commonly prepare curry or fry the Boda Kakarakayalu, and say the dishes are quite tasty.

Traditionally, members of the Pardhi community collect Boda Kakarakayalu from fields and forests in identified areas of Pandharkawada. Additionally, some daily-wage labourers collect them from the jungles near Unikeshwar, close to Mandvi in bordering Maharashtra, as well as from forests along the Penganga river.